WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Moscow respects and understands the reasons behind Pyongyang’s decision to develop its nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan.

"The technologies used by North Korea are the result of the work of its own scientists. We respect North Korea’s aspirations and understand the reasons why it is pursuing a nuclear development," Lavrov stated.