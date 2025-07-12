MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of the South group of forces amounted to over 135 military personnel and two munition depots over the day, said Yevgeny Tretyakov, a senior officer at the group's press center.

"During the day, the enemy lost over 135 military personnel, five vehicles, two field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, an AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare station and two ammunition depots," Tretyakov said.

According to him, the South group of forces occupied more advantageous lines and positions, defeated the manpower and equipment of four mechanized, motorized infantry, and airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and a brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Seversk, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Belaya Gora, Alexandro-Shultino, and Kleban-Byk.