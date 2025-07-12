Russia, North Korea to stay committed to Strategic Partnership Treaty — Lavrov

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea are committed to the Strategic Partnership Treaty and will strictly observe it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Both Russia and North Korea are strictly observing their obligations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. And they will continue doing this," he said at a reception given in his honor by the North Korean government.

Lavrov noted North Korea’s contribution to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.