MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army over the past day in the area of responsibility of the North group of forces amounted to 175 military personnel and three ammunition depots, head of the group's press center Yaroslav Yakimkin said.

"In the Kharkov direction, units of the airborne assault brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine and two air defense brigades were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Gatischi, Volchansk, Tikhoye and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region. The armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 175 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, three field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, three three ammunition depots and three material depots," Yakimkin said.

In the Sumy Region, he added, the group defeated the manpower and equipment of a tank, mechanized, jaeger, two airborne assault brigades, a defense brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in the areas of the settlements of Krolevets, Ryzhevka, Kondratovka, Varachino, Yunakovka and Sadki of the Sumy Region.