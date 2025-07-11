Russia may support Iran in rebuilding damaged infrastructure — Iran’s ambassador

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia can assist Iran in rebuilding the damaged infrastructure if needed, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

"In the current situation, particularly in light of the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, Iran and Russia, in addition to developing bilateral relations, bear significant responsibility and are committed to maintaining regional stability and security, as well as jointly countering unilateralism. Naturally, Russia can play a role both in reconstructing the damaged civilian infrastructure and as a mediator to ease tensions, if needed," the diplomat said, responding to a question about whether Iran had requested Russia’s help in restoring civilian infrastructure damaged in Israeli and US attacks, and whether Tehran was interested in Russia's mediation in Iran-USA negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military campaign against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The United States joined the conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the US Al-Udeid military airbase in Qatar, the largest in the Middle East. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Afterward, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire that came into effect on June 24.