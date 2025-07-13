Domestic extremism documents of Biden’s administration to be declassified

NEW YORK, July 13. /TASS/. Documents of the administration of ex-US President Joe Biden evidencing the abuse of methods of combating the allegedly present domestic extremists will be declassified soon, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.

"These are documents that we will be declassifying and releasing very soon about how on day one of the Biden administration, meaning January 21 of 2021, his National Security Advisor issued a memo essentially laying the groundwork for who they would be targeting as domestic violent extremists," she said when speaking at the conference of the Turning Point USA public organization in Florida.

People that were against restrictions of the COVID pandemic period, parents afraid of involuntary vaccination in schools and the ones disagreeing with actions of the authorities were categorized as domestic extremists, Gabbard said. "I could go on in this list of people, groups, thoughts, free speech, they were labeled as domestic violent extremists," she stressed. This label was later used to force tech companies "to censor Americans’ free speech in the name of going after domestic violent extremists," the official said.

"We have to expose their tactics and the playbook of the deep state so that we, the people, can make sure we never allow this to happen again," Gabbard added.