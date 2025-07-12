Trump eyeing possibility to allocate money for weapons transfer to Ukraine — CBS

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is considering an opportunity of allocating extra funds for the military support of Ukraine for the first time since the start of his tenure in the office, CBS television reported, citing sources.

The source of possible new financing is not known, the TV channel said. Trump has about $3.85 bln at his disposal left from the previous administration. They were allocated through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) mechanism, which makes it possible for the US President to supply weapons to a foreign partner by his executive order without receiving an approval from Congress in emergency.

Trump may use such funds to deliver weapons to Kiev, CBS assumes. According to sources of the TV company, such step would serve as a "signal to Russia.".