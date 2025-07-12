Russia controls almost all Chasov Yar, only one district under Ukraine — expert

LUGANSK, July 12 /TASS/. Last week, the Russian army advanced in Chasov Yar of the Donetsk People's Republic and now controls it almost fully with only one district of the city remaining under Ukrainian control, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Last week, our troops improved their tactical position in Chasov Yar. In fact, the enemy still holds the Shevchenkovsky district. In general, most of the settlement is already under the control of the Russian army," he said.

The military expert noted that the number of Ukrainian troops in Chasov Yar remains approximately the same, however, "the qualitative composition of the Ukrainian militants has suffered significantly. All the more or less trained forces and reserves were sent from Chasov Yar to the Sumy area," Marochko said.