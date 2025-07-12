Kim Jong Un receives Lavrov — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was received by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Wonsan, according to a message on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

"Sergey Lavrov was received by Kim Jong Un," the message reads.

Lavrov also conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim. Earlier, at a press conference following talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan, the Russian foreign minister said that Putin and Kim are in constant communication and that personal meetings between them are certain to take place in the future.