Lavrov reflects on Rubio meeting, European militarization, provocations targeting DPRK

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. The current leaders in Europe have neglected the lessons of history as they are once again attempting to mobilize the continent for a war against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference following events along the lines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Kuala Lumpur.

The United States and its allies continue staging provocations against North Korea, Lavrov noted. Also, he summarized his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

TASS has compiled key highlights from his statements.

Meeting with Rubio

The future of the New START Treaty was not discussed at a meeting with Rubio in Kuala Lumpur.

Instead, Lavrov and Rubio talked Ukraine. "We discussed Ukraine, and we reiterated the position that President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has articulated, including during his conversation with President [of the United States Donald] Trump on July 3," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat refused to comment on Rubio’s remarks about the latest plan on Ukraine, saying "there are matters that cannot be commented on."

The two top diplomats did not discuss claims by CNN around audio recordings of remarks by Trump at an event last year when he allegedly threatened to bomb Moscow. "As for this dialogue, leak, recording, I don’t know whether it’s by a neural network or not, but, after all, we were discussing serious issues."

Militarization in Europe, Merz’s position

Russia will take the policy course toward militarization being pursued by Europe into account in all aspects of its planning, Lavrov said.

"Recent statements and actions from Berlin, Paris, and London show that the latest generation of politicians who came to power in these and a number of other countries have forgotten the lessons of history, have disregarded the conclusions the entire humankind has drawn from those lessons, as they are actually once again attempting to raise Europe for war, not a hybrid war this time around, but a full-scale war on Russia," the foreign minister noted.

Lavrov dismissed as "absolute nonsense" a statement from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who claimed that diplomatic means of resolving the Ukrainian conflict have been exhausted.

Situation in the Middle East

Russia called for extending a ceasefire between Iran and Israel "without any delays," Lavrov said.

According to him, proposals to create so-called "united Palestinian emirates" and similar ideas are heightening risks to the establishment of a Palestinian state in line with UN mandates. "This obviously presents a major challenge for the international community," he maintained.

On provocations against North Korea

Lavrov said the conflict potential on the Korean Peninsula is quite substantial, as the United States and its allies continue provocative actions against North Korea. "Military exercises have been held on an increasingly larger scale, including with the nuclear component," he said.

Moscow will make every contribution to guaranteeing Pyongyang’s legitimate rights and "preventing provocations that may not end well," he continued.

Taiwan issue

Western calls to maintain the status quo on Taiwan are blatantly hypocritical, and "this hypocrisy is obvious to anyone remotely familiar with the issue and how the West currently interacts with Taiwan," Lavrov stated.