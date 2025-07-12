North Korea reaffirms unambiguous support for all special op goals — Lavrov

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Pyongyang has reaffirmed its unequivocal support for all the goals of Russia’s special military operation and Moscow’s actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan.

"We exchanged views on the situation surrounding the Ukrainian crisis," he noted. "Our Korean friends confirmed their firm support for all the objectives of the special military operation, as well as for the actions of the Russian leadership and armed forces. In turn, we once again expressed our sincere gratitude for the contribution of Korean People’s Army servicemen to the successful liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian Nazis and foreign mercenaries," Lavrov added.