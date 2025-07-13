Russia supports North Korea in situation around Korean Peninsula — news agency

SEOUL, July 13. /TASS/. Russia supports fair measures of North Korea to supports its security and sovereignty in the situation around the Korean Peninsula, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing a statement in conclusion of the second round of the strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries.

"The Russian side in connection with the situation on the Korean Peninsula decisively spoke against attempts based on the abuse of discretion to deny the current status of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, expressed steadfast support to fair efforts of the DPRK to protect the security of the state and sovereign rights," KCNA said.

Moscow understands the reasons for implementation of the nuclear program by North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier.