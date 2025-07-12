North Korean leader affirms ‘unconditional support’ of Russia in situation in Ukraine

SEOUL, July 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reassured his readiness to support measures taken by Moscow for resolution of the situation in Ukraine at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un once again expressed readiness of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to continue unconditionally supporting all the measures of the Russian leadership to fundamentally resolve the situation in Ukraine in the spirit of the interstate treaty between the DPRK and Russia," the news agency said. Kim and Lavrov met on July 12 in Wonsan.