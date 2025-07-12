Netanyahu deliberately prolongs war in Gaza to stay in power — NYT

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could have agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in April 2024, but refused to do so for his own political survival, The New York Times reported based on interviews with more than 110 sources from Israel, the United States and Arab countries.

The publication found out that, under the pressure from the far-right coalition allies, Netanyahu slowed down the negotiations at the key moments when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas was most ready to make a deal. He insisted on continuing fighting even when the Israeli top brass did not consider it necessary. When the parties finally managed to agree on a ceasefire in January 2025, Netanyahu violated the truce in March, in part to avoid displeasing the right-wing forces.

The price of this approach turned out to be high, the newspaper notes. The unwillingness to end the war in Gaza has led to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, prevented the return of some hostages alive, deepened divisions in Israeli society, disrupted a peace treaty with Saudi Arabia, and tarnished Israel's image in the eyes of the international community.

However, for the prime minister himself, the consequences turned out to be extremely beneficial. He concentrated maximum power in his hands, prevented an investigation into the circumstances of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which could have pointed to his guilt that the attack was not prevented, and also strengthened his coalition and was able to plan and carry out an attack on Iran. In the end, even Netanyahu’s most loyal supporters admit that the continuation of hostilities allowed him to retain his post, The New York Times concludes.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States, resumed the Doha negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. On July 10, during a visit to the United States, Netanyahu said that Israel agrees to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The prime minister noted that the Jewish state agrees to a 60-day ceasefire in the enclave, but insists on complete demilitarization and removal Hamas from power in the sector. If diplomacy does not work, Israel intends to achieve this task by military means, the prime minister said.