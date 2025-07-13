Typhoon formed to the south of Japan, weather service warns

TOKYO, July 13. /TASS/. Typhoon Nari, the fifth in this season, has been formed about 1,000 km to the south of the main Japanese Island of Honshu, the Japan Meteorological Agency reports.

The typhoon is expected to move northward and then northeastward. On July 14, it will be in the immediate vicinity of Tokyo and then go northward along the coast.

According to forecasts, it may move northwest ward on July 15 and affect Hokkaido and Kuril Islands.

The wind velocity is as much as 18 meters per second in the epicenter, with gusts up to 25 meters per second.