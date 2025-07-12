Russia, North Korea heard Trump’s statements on need to resume dialogue — Lavrov

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea have taken note of US President Donald Trump's statements about the need to resume contacts with Pyongyang, but nothing more has followed so far, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan.

"As for the United States, President Trump has expressed support for resuming contacts with North Korea, including at the highest level. We have heard this, and our Korean friends have also heard it — but that’s all for now," Lavrov said.