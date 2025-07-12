Checkpoints on Turkish-Syrian border to work 24 hours a day since July 14

CAIRO, July 13. /TASS/. All the crossings on the border between Syria and Turkey will start operating round-the-clock from July 14, the Main Department of Sea and Dry Ports of Syria said.

"From Monday, July 14, all the border crossings between Turkey and Syria will start working 24 hours every day," the authority said, cited by the Al Watan newspaper. The decision was made "for the purpose of facilitation the return of Syrians to the homeland and relieve the burden of checkpoints in hours of their greatest load," it added.

On June 11, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees informed that according to its estimates, 568,753 people returned to Syria via neighboring countries.