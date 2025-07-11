UN-led world order could come crashing down soon — Lula

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11. /TASS/. The system of international relations existing since 1945 under the aegis of the United Nations could completely collapse this year unless urgent reforms are made, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

In an article published by the president's press service, the Brazilian leader emphasized the republic's commitment to multilateralism and rejection of unipolarity. "The year 2025 should be a time of celebration, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. But it risks going down in history as the year in which the international order built since 1945 collapsed," the president said.

Lula da Silva pointed out that the first fractures in the existing world order began with the US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, and the current conflict in the Gaza Strip presents the clearest evidence of the crisis of the entire international relations system. "The failure to address the genocide in Gaza represents a denial of humanity’s most fundamental values. The failure to overcome differences is fueling a new escalation of violence in the Middle East, the most recent chapter of which includes the attack on Iran," the president stated.

According to the Brazilian leader, certain countries are increasingly guided by the "law of the strongest" in the global economy, which harms the whole international trade system. "Massive tariffs disrupt value chains and plunge the global economy into a spiral of high prices and stagnation," Lula clarified.

"It is urgent to insist on diplomacy and rebuild the structures of a true multilateralism capable of responding to the cries of a humanity that fears for its future. Only in this way will we stop being passive witnesses to the rise of inequality, the senselessness of wars, and the destruction of our own planet," the Brazilian leader concluded, also pointing out that his country will focus on enhancing multipolarity via BRICS.