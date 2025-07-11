EU not interested in Ukraine retaking lost territories — newspaper

BERLIN, July 11. /TASS/. The European Union is not interested in Ukraine retaking the territories it lost, the Junge Welt newspaper writes.

According to the paper, the World Bank estimates the damage Ukraine has suffered during Russia’s special military operation at about $500 bln. "What is confusing about the estimates for Kiev is the tacit recognition that Ukraine will never bring back the lost territories. <...> The EU is also not interested in Ukraine retaking the east and the south of the country because it will increase reconstruction costs," the newspaper notes.

According to Junge Welt, the main question is whether Russia’s frozen assets can and should be used for Ukraine’s reconstruction purposes, and if the answer is yes, then how it could be done. The paper points out that Kiev and the United States demand the EU, whose banks hold much of Russia’s seized assets, "be bolder" in terms of their expropriation. "However, it’s easier said than done because if peace ever comes to Ukraine, there will be no more formal reason to keep the assets frozen," the paper emphasizes.

"Since Russia is not anywhere close to a defeat that would make it hand the funds over to Ukraine as reparations, it means that the money will have to be returned to Russia’s Central Bank. Simply confiscating it would send a signal to the global financial markets that would be dangerous for the EU as those who have invested in Europe would be unsure if they would be able to get their money back in case of political conflicts. It’s better not to add fuel to the fire as there is enough fire going on in Ukraine," Junge Welt concludes.

According to the World Bank’s estimates, rebuilding Ukraine will require $500 bln in the next ten years. The Euractiv news outlet notes that material damage is just part of the problem because entire sectors need to be restored. The sectors most affected by hostilities include housing ($57 bln), the transport network ($36 bln), the energy and mining industries ($20 bln).