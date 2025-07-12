Western sanctions disrupt implementation of Russia-UN memorandum’s tasks — MFA

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The tasks of the Russia-UN Memorandum have not been resolved due to Western sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following consultations in Geneva between Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan.

"As part of joint efforts to implement the Russia-UN Memorandum, five systemic tasks were worked out, namely reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT payment system, establishment of transportation logistics and insurance, resumption of spare parts purchases, restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and unfreezing of foreign assets of Russian companies," the ministry pointed out. "In view of destructive line of western capitals, primarily the European Union, on the build-up of illegal unilateral sanctions against Russia, none of the indicated problems was solved," it clarified.

Russia and the UN may not cease collaboration on food security issues after the termination of their memorandum on July 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Some promising topics remain on the agenda, including the creation of a special banking channel for settlements involving Russian agricultural exports, as well as the completion of the initiative to provide free transfers of domestic fertilizers to countries in need," the ministry said. "Cooperation on these and other issues necessary for global food security can continue even after the formal expiration of the Russia-UN Memorandum on July 22, 2025," it added.