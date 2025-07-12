Russia, North Korea share positions on strategic issues — Kim Jong Un

SEOUL, July 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that leaders of the two countries demonstrate the unity of positions on all strategic issues, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim Jong Un met with the top Russian diplomat on July 12 in Wonsan. Opinions were exchanged during the meeting on a number of important issues related to agreements at the summit in Pyongyang in 2024 and development of bilateral relations. "The full coincidence of positions was confirmed," the news agency informed.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un said that Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea share the opinion on all strategic issues, as it should be in relations between the allies. According to his assessment, this evidences the high strategic level of relations between Russia and the DPRK," KCNA said.