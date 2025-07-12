Russia, North Korea struggling against making Eurasia NATO’s domain — Lavrov

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang are making consolidated efforts to prevent Eurasia from becoming a NATO domain, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"This is a joint struggle for the truth and against lies. A struggle aiming to prevent our huge and beautiful Eurasian continent from becoming a NATO domain in view if NATO’s striving to spread its influence throughout Eurasia," he said during an official reception given in his honor by the North Korean government. "Both we and our North Korean friends want the evil to be defeated and are taking a range of practical steps to make this happen."

According to the top Russian diplomat, both countries are advocating principles of international law. "I am convinced that with time, and I hope in a short while, this great contribution to the advocacy of the principles of international law, first of all, principles of the equality of states and their right to self-determination, will be acknowledged by humankind," Lavrov added.