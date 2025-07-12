Bundeswehr spend over 31 bln euro for rearmament in 2024 — department head

BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. The Bundeswehr spent more than 31 bln euro for rearmament in 2024, head of the federal department for equipment, information technology and technical support of the German Armed Forces, Annette Lehnigk-Emden said.

"We made about 12,000 procurement contracts last year. In 2021, we spent slightly less than 17 bln euro; in 2024 - more than 31 bln. We will continue increasing volumes," the official told the Funke media group.

Air defense aids and munitions are the priority areas in procurements, she added.