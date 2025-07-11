German chancellor hyping up ‘Russian threat’ — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has said that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s statements is inflating the alleged Russian threat for political gain.

Merz earlier called on US President Donald Trump to stay with the Europeans on the Ukrainian problem and signaled to Russian President Vladimir Putin "we will not give up."

"Merz has no business writing ‘we will not give up’ to Putin. Russia hasn't attacked Germany or any other country. The German chancellor is exploiting the topic of the alleged ‘Russian threat’ for his own political benefit," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told TASS.

According to the lawmaker, the German chancellor is acting "at the very least unwise, and more broadly - dangerously.".