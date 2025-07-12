US 30% tariffs will disrupt supply chains between US, EU — European Commission chief

BRUSSELS, July 12. /TASS/. The United States’ 30% tariffs on European products will undermine basic transatlantic supply chains, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs from August 1.

"Imposing 30% tariffs on EU exports would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic," she said in a statement released by the European Commission’s press service.

"We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required," she warned.

"Meanwhile, we continue to deepen our global partnerships, firmly anchored in the principles of rules-based international trade," she added.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform a letter to the European Commission’s president notifying that starting on August 1, 2025, the United States "will charge the European Union a tariff of only 30% on EU products sent to the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs," which are now stand at 10%.