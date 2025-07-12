LUGANSK, July 12 /TASS/. Ukraine is transferring strategic reserves from the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to the Sumy sector of the front, its priority, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian command has sent its strategic reserves and command reserves to Sumy and transferred part of its forces and assets from the line of combat contact from both the Lugansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic areas of responsibility. That is, by the nature of the enemy's actions, we can say that Kiev now has the Sumy direction as a priority. Huge forces and resources are being transferred here," he said.

The military expert said that the enemy's transfer of forces and equipment to the Sumy sector of the front, on the one hand, makes it difficult for Russian troops to advance, on the other, "this is a very good area for demilitarization," since the Russian army is destroying a large number of NATO weapons and equipment received by Kiev as part of military assistance in the Sumy Region.

"In general, the Sumy region is hot, so to speak. And now there are quite serious fierce battles going on along the entire line of combat," he said.