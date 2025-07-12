Iran’s cooperation with IAEA not halted, its format will be changed — top diplomat

TEHRAN, July 12. /TASS/. Iran has not halted cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) completely but will continue it in a new format in the future, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Our cooperation with the agency has not been stopped but it will take a new shape, which is quite logical amid the new realities and recent developments," he said at a meeting with ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions. "IAEA requests for continuing inspections in Iran will be considered in each particular case by the Supreme National Security Council with due account of security considerations."

According to the top Iranian diplomat, Tehran is concerned over issues of ensuring IAEA inspectors’ security at Iranian nuclear facilities because there risks of detonating unexploded munitions after the war with Israel.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending the country’s cooperation with the IAEA. The law came into effect immediately after being signed by the president.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which came into effects on June 24.