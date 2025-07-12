{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
European Commission to speed up work on countermeasures to US’ tariffs — Macron

According to Trump, there will be no tariffs if the EU begins manufacturing their products within the United States

PARIS, July 12. /TASS/. France shares the European Union’s disapproval of the United States’ 30% tariffs, French President Emmanuel Macron said, adding that the European Commission will speed up preparations of countermeasures.

"Along with the President of the European Commission, France shares the same very strong disapproval at the announcement of horizontal 30% tariffs on EU exports to the United States from August 1st," he wrote on his X page.

"With European unity, it is more than ever up to the Commission to assert the Union's determination to resolutely defend European interests," he emphasized. "In particular, this implies speeding up the preparation of credible countermeasures, by mobilizing all the instruments at its disposal, including anti-coercion, if no agreement is reached by August 1st."

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform a letter to the European Commission’s president notifying that starting on August 1, 2025, the United States "will charge the European Union a tariff of only 30% on EU products sent to the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs," which are now stand at 10%.

According to Trump, there will be no tariffs if the EU begins manufacturing their products within the United States. He also warned that should the EU raise their tariffs in response, the United States will add to the 30% in plans to charge "whatever number" they "choose to raise them by."

On April 2, Trump announced tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on the list. Universal tariffs of 10% took effect on April 5, and individual tariffs took effect on April 9. On the same day, the US leader announced that he would suspend additional reciprocal tariffs on a number of states and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was due to ongoing trade negotiations and that a general 10% tariff would be in effect during this period. On June 27, Trump clarified that the US would notify a number of countries, with which it would not sign separate agreements, about further conditions for bilateral trade within approximately a week and a half. These conditions include the tariff rates on goods they supply to the US market. The US administration began sending out these notifications several days ago.

Read more
US company no longer searching for investors to fund Kiev — newspaper
According to the news agency, the company initially intended to create a multibillion-dollar fund and announce it at a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Rome on July 10-11
Read more
Investments in Russia’s Far East total almost $64.2 bln in 10 years — minister
Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexey Chekunkov noted that by the end of 2024, residents of the territories of advanced development had paid almost 179 billion rubles ($2.3 bln) in taxes
Read more
Russian troops expand control area in Kharkov Region on 30 km frontline — military expert
Troops "are demonstrating positive dynamics in that frontline area," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Kamikaze drones successfully used in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine — defense firm
The KUB and Lancet drones are quite quick, quiet, easy to use, capable of covering a distance of tens of kilometers and feature high accuracy," Rostec said
Read more
West believes Trump sees Zelensky as main obstacle on path to peace — FT
The sources said that the American Patriot complexes are crucial for the protection of Ukraine, but they will not affect its ability to strike back and will not change the overall dynamics of the conflict as a whole
Read more
Russian forces start demining border areas of Kursk Region
The ministry also said that the sappers have a lot of work to do
Read more
Mexican president hopes to settle situation around US tariffs before they come in force
She recalled that the two countries have set up a working group comprised of representatives from the Mexican economy, foreign, energy, and finance ministries and members of the US government to address this issue
Read more
Death toll from Texas flooding exceeds 100
According to The New York Times, the victims include at least 28 children
Read more
Russia to commemorate memory of North Korean soldiers fallen for Kursk Region — Lavrov
"This was our initiative, which our Korean friends supported," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
IAEA informed about Ukraine’s drone attack on Energodar administration building
Energodar mayor Maksim Pukhov reported earlier that a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked the Energodar administration building
Read more
Russia controls almost all Chasov Yar, only one district under Ukraine — expert
The military expert noted that the number of Ukrainian troops in Chasov Yar remains approximately the same, however, "the qualitative composition of the Ukrainian militants has suffered significantly"
Read more
Ukraine loses over 1,280 servicemen in special op zone over 24 hours
Thus, Ukraine lost over 170 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, up to 225 troops in the area of the Battlegroup West, over 185 in the zone of the Battlegroup South, up to 450 in the area of the Battlegroup Center, over 190 in the Battlegroup East’s zone, and up to 60 servicemen in the area of the Battlegroup Dnepr
Read more
German major general admits Russia has initiative in Ukraine
Freuding said that the situation in the air had worsened in recent weeks, especially in the large cities and towns of Ukraine
Read more
European leadership seeks to mobilize continent for war against Russia — Lavrov
"The latest statements and actions coming from Berlin, Paris, and London indicate that the current generation of politicians who have come to power in these and a number of other countries have forgotten the lessons of history," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russian defense expenditures stand at $172 bln — Putin
According to the head of state, the expenses are huge and pose a problem for the country's budget but Russia is decently dealing now with that
Read more
Russia, North Korea heard Trump’s statements on need to resume dialogue — Lavrov
But nothing more has followed so far, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Apartment building collapses in Kherson Region due to Ukrainian airstrike
Governor Vladimir Saldo said that civilians are trapped under the rubble
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 135 soldiers, 2 ammunition depots in South group's area of operations
South group of forces occupied more advantageous lines and positions, defeated the manpower and equipment of four mechanized, motorized infantry, and airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russia sees why North Korea develops its nuclear program — Lavrov
"The technologies used by North Korea are the result of the work of its own scientists," the Russian foreign minister stated
Read more
Kiev throws reserves from Lugansk, Donetsk Republics into fighting in Sumy area — expert
"We can say that Kiev now has the Sumy direction as a priority," Andrey Marochko told
Read more
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites in Kiev
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup Dnepr in special military operation area
Andrey Belousov was informed on the operational evaluation of new weapons developed by the Kalashnikov Group firearms manufacturer
Read more
Ukraine to get long-range systems as part of project with Germany by end of July — general
Christian Freuding said that Kiev "needs weapons systems capable of penetrating deep into the Russian territory and attacking warehouses, command posts, airfields, and airplanes"
Read more
Mexico slams US 30% tariffs as ‘unfair deal’
According to the document, the United States and Mexico agreed to set up a permanent working group to consider key issues in the bilateral relations
Read more
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off New Zealand coast
No casualties or destruction were reported
Read more
Trump says US allies will pay for Ukraine weapons
The US president added that the deal was reached at a NATO summit last month
Read more
At least 10 people injured after plane crash-lands in Russia’s Siberian Chita Region
Local Emergencies Services reported earlier that an An-2 plane crash-landed
Read more
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered six strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week
Read more
Only ground operation can finish off Iran’s nuclear program, says ex-NATO chief
James Stavridis pointed out that US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the strikes on Iran's nuclear program in June had "obliterated" the Iranian nuclear program was widely challenged
Read more
West needs Ukraine only to fight against Russia, former PM says
"As for their strategic goal, they don’t need a developed Ukraine but they need it to maintain its ability to fight Russia for as long as possible," Nikolay Azarov stated
Read more
Russia, North Korea struggling against making Eurasia NATO’s domain — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, both countries are advocating principles of international law
Read more
Ukraine’s prime minister seen as candidate for defense minister — lawmaker
Vladimir Zelensky announced on July 10 that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov may be appointed ambassador to the United States
Read more
Ukraine strikes Belgorod Arena sports complex with UAVs, no casualties reported — governor
Firefighting units are on-site working to extinguish a fire on the roof
Read more
OSCE head asks not to question frameworks of Minsk, Normandy Four talks on Ukraine
Miroslav Lajcak stressed that those "who are not interested in solving the problem, in stopping the war" were the people who "might question those formats"
Read more
EU not interested in Ukraine retaking lost territories — newspaper
According to the paper, the World Bank estimates the damage Ukraine has suffered during Russia’s special military operation at about $500 bln
Read more
FSB nabs Russian citizen for planning terror plot in southern Krasnodar Region
Earlier, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service, the suspect took photos of military sites for Ukrainian intelligence agencies and gathered information on the movement of Black Sea Fleet ships
Read more
Former POWs are mobilized again in Ukraine
As an example, he cited the case of maidan activist Andrey Kolomiyets
Read more
North Korea reaffirms unambiguous support for all special op goals — Lavrov
"In turn, we once again expressed our sincere gratitude for the contribution of Korean People’s Army servicemen to the successful liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian Nazis and foreign mercenaries," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Four Daesh supporters plotting terror attack eliminated in Kabardino-Balkariya,FSB reports
An assault rifle, a carbine, two handguns and ammo were also discovered at the scene
Read more
BRICS now "in full swing" — Russian deputy foreign minister
"We are moving towards new, I am sure, impressive results," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Bundeswehr spend over 31 bln euro for rearmament in 2024 — department head
Air defense aids and munitions are the priority areas in procurements, Annette Lehnigk-Emden added
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat blames von der Leyen for raised US tariffs
According to Trump, there will be no tariffs if the EU begins manufacturing their products within the United States
Read more
Nearly 70 children die of hunger in Gaza since March
According to the enclave’s health ministry, the overall death toll from hostilities in Gaza since October 2023 has climbed to 57,882, with 138,095 people being wounded
Read more
Zelensky says US arms supplies resume
On June 10, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the supply of American weapons continues under a schedule agreed between the Washington administration and Congress
Read more
Ukraine, Russia to pore over memoranda exchanged at talks — Foreign Ministry
"As agreed on May 16, the Russian side handed over to the Ukrainian delegation a detailed two-part memorandum outlining its position on ways to achieve long-term peace and a possible full-fledged ceasefire," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Read more
Russia may support Iran in rebuilding damaged infrastructure — Iran’s ambassador
"Russia can play a role both in reconstructing the damaged civilian infrastructure and as a mediator to ease tensions, if needed," Kazem Jalali said
Read more
Russian Embassy in Libya refutes Reuters article on ‘illicit banknotes’
According to its statement, "the essence of the fake news item was formed by unnamed sources and an expert from UK research institute in France Jalel Harchaoui"
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 3.31%, the RTS Index dropped by 3.29%
Read more
Dikson port to be base station of Trans-Arctic Corridor — Kremlin aide
It requires to be upgraded, Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Ukrainian army loses up to 65 troops in Dnepr area of responsibility over past day
The enemy also lost 11 vehicles and nine electronic warfare stations
Read more
Russia asked Interpol if Smolenkov is in US, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Several years ago Smolenkov and his family went missing in a foreign country
Read more
German chancellor hyping up ‘Russian threat’ — senior Russian MP
Merz earlier called on US President Donald Trump to stay with the Europeans on the Ukrainian problem and signaled to Russian President Vladimir Putin "we will not give up"
Read more
PKK disarmament marks new chapter for Turkey — Erdogan
The Turkish president announced that the 47-year era of terrorism in the republic
Read more
Russia closing Polish consulate in Kaliningrad as response measure — Foreign Ministry
The ministry explained this step by "the Polish side’s ungrounded and unfriendly actions as it reduced Russia’s consular presence in Poland under an invented pretext"
Read more
Investigators identify Ukrainian commander who ordered to down plane with POWs in 2024
Dzyaman has been charged in absentia with committing a terrorist act, and an international search has been launched for him
Read more
Russia, North Korea set to restore maritime links — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also expressed hope that tourism between the two countries would grow
Read more
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
Read more
Russia still 35th in latest FIFA Rankings, and Argentina still first
Argentina is followed by Spain and France
Read more
Russian, Chinese warships conduct first ever joint patrol in western Pacific
As reported earlier, the Russian and Chinese Navies held the Joint Sea 2021 three-day naval maneuvers in the Sea of Japan
Read more
Putin, Kim Jong Un likely to meet in future — Lavrov
The Russian President and North Korean leader are in constant communication, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
What is known about building collapse following Ukrainian strike in Kherson Region
There have been no reports about the number of those trapped under the rubble and their condition
Read more
Slovakia aims to reach agreement with EU on Russian gas by July 15 — PM Fico
At the same time, he noted that it is difficult to predict when an agreement satisfactory to Bratislava will be reached and when the EU will be ready to adopt new anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Chinese taikonaut shares story of unprecedented repair mission at Tiangong space station
According to Tang Hongbo, thanks to a thorough analysis and scrupulous preparations, coordinated teamwork was achieved during ground training and flawless interaction was ensured in open space
Read more
British transport union RMT demands end to military aid to Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph reported that the initiative calls on Labour government ministers to commit to working toward a diplomatic, negotiated, long-term peaceful settlement
Read more
Russia, China discuss technical aspects of joint lunar station
All issues are discussed by Russian and Chinese specialists within the framework of a special working group
Read more
Moscow regrets that Europe unwilling to hear Russia’s position — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement about the readiness of the "Coalition of the Willing" to be deployed in Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire
Read more
MAKS air show scheduled for 2026 and 2027
The event will be organized by the Russian ministry of industry and trade and the Rostec state corporation
Read more
Russia challenges US court's decision to continue proceedings with ex-Yukos shareholders
Russia, in particular, insisted that the proceedings should be discontinued, since the District of Columbia Court does not have jurisdiction to consider it
Read more
West group destroys more than 230 Ukrainian troops over day
Group also destroyed 51 unmanned aircraft control points and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Erdogan hails PKK disarmament as major step toward terrorism-free Turkey
The Turkish leader wished for God’s help on the path the country is following "for the sake of our security, our people, and lasting peace in the region"
Read more
Military vehicle blown up in Odessa, injuring driver — news outlet
According to its information, the car belonged to a serviceman
Read more
Musk's associates quit DOGE following billionaire's lead — media
According to the report, at least seven programmers have already left DOGE, and three more are planning to depart
Read more
Moscow warns US, allies against threatening security of Russia, North Korea — Lavrov
"The North Korean leadership drew the necessary conclusions long before the Israeli and US strikes on Iran," the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Lavrov reflects on Rubio meeting, European militarization, provocations targeting DPRK
TASS has compiled key highlights from the Russian foreign minister's statements
Read more
Press review: Trump ramps up rhetoric toward Russia as EU eyes Ukraine accession talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 10th
Read more
FACTBOX: Casualties in Lipetsk, Tula Regions after overnight drone strike
As a result of the drone strikes, one person was killed and another injured in both Lipetsk and Tula regions
Read more
Mali interested in Russian firms’ participation in gold production, fertilizers supplies
Russia and Mali decided to set up a bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooerpation following talks between presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Assimi Goita, in the Kremlin on June 23, 2025
Read more
Yunakovka in Sumy Region moves into gray zone, Ukraine abandons some positions — expert
Andrey Marochko said that several strategic heights in the southwest and southeast of Yunakovka are still under Ukrainian control, which makes it difficult for the Russian army to advance rapidly in this sector of the front
Read more
US congresswoman says strikes on Iran reason to impeach Trump
"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said
Read more
UN-led world order could come crashing down soon — Lula
The Brazilian leader pointed out that the first fractures in the existing world order began with the US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, and the current conflict in the Gaza Strip presents the clearest evidence of the crisis of the entire international relations system
Read more
Trump teases Russia announcement, says moves coming
The US leader said in an interview on Thursday that he planned to make an important statement concerning Russia on Monday
Read more
Iran’s cooperation with IAEA not halted, its format will be changed — top diplomat
According to the top Iranian diplomat, Tehran is concerned over issues of ensuring IAEA inspectors’ security at Iranian nuclear facilities because there risks of detonating unexploded munitions after the war with Israel
Read more
Read more
Putin approves principles of Russia's national language policy
The document aims to preserve, develop, and support the Russian language, the official languages of Russia’s regions, and other indigenous languages, while also promoting Russian globally
Read more
European Commission to speed up work on countermeasures to US’ tariffs — Macron
According to Trump, there will be no tariffs if the EU begins manufacturing their products within the United States
Read more
German economy minister calls for pragmatic solution to tariffs dispute with US
According to Katherina Reiche, the German government supports the European Commission’s approach to this matter
Read more
Iran detains 700 people suspected of cooperating with Israel — news agency
According to the report, most of the detentions took place in the Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan Provinces
Read more
Western sanctions disrupt implementation of Russia-UN memorandum’s tasks — MFA
Russia and the UN may not cease collaboration on food security issues after the termination of their memorandum on July 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Hamas threatens to start taking Israeli troops in Gaza hostage
According to the recent data from Israel, radicals still hold 20 living hostages and the bodies of 30 captives
Read more
Tariffs on imports from EU, Mexico to be set at 30% starting August 1 — Trump
According to Trump, there will be no tariffs if the EU and Mexico begin manufacturing their products within the United States
Read more
Russian diplomat slams suppliers of weapons to Kiev as sponsors of ‘terrorist scum’
Maria Zakharova stressed that those who supply weapons to the Kiev regime became complicit in the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure
Read more
Russia, North Korea to stay committed to Strategic Partnership Treaty — Lavrov
Lavrov noted North Korea’s contribution to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $83 mln with settlements on June 5
The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on June 4, 2025 in the amount of 6.5 bln rubles
Read more
Ukraine, EU lost in conflict with Russia but pretend they can win — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban noted that EU leaders still aim to "defeat Russia on Ukrainian territory" and, toward this goal, continue to provide Kiev with both military and financial support
Read more
Three people died after Ukraine’s attack on beach in Kursk
Damage reports are currently being verified
Read more
Mediators wait for Israel to present new roadmap for troops withdrawal from Gaza — TV
The AFP agency reported earlier, citing Palestinian sources, that the major stumbling block at the consultations in Doha is Israel’s intention to preserve its military presence in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 175 troops in area of North group responsibility over day
The enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, three field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, three three ammunition depots and three material depots
Read more
Trump eyeing possibility to allocate money for weapons transfer to Ukraine — CBS
According to sources of the TV company, such step would serve as a "signal to Russia"
Read more
Western military presence in Ukraine near Russian borders unacceptable — Kremlin
This issue remains extremely important for our country, Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more