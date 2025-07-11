FACTBOX: Casualties in Lipetsk, Tula Regions after overnight drone strike

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted 155 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

As a result of the drone strikes, one person was killed and another injured in both Lipetsk and Tula regions.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath of Ukraine’s overnight drone barrage on Russian regions.

Scale of the attack

Between 23:00 Moscow time on July 10 and 07:00 Moscow time on July 11, air defense units intercepted and eliminated 155 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, 53 drones were downed in the Kursk Region, 19 in the Bryansk Region, 15 in the Smolensk Region, 14 in the Belgorod Region,13 in the Tula Region, 11 in the Oryol Region and Moscow Region each, 7 in the Republic of Crimea, 4 over the Lipetsk Region and Black Sea waters each and 2 in the Rostov and Kaluga Regions each.

Aftermath

- In the Lipetsk Region, one person was killed and another injured after a drone crashed onto an agricultural facility, regional Governor Igor Artamonov reported on Telegram.

- A fire broke out at the site but was quickly extinguished.

- The regional governor noted that the district head and emergency services are currently on-site.

- In the Tula Region, one fatality and one injury were confirmed following a drone strike, regional Governor Dmitry Milyaev stated on Telegram.