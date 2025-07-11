Lavrov to pay three-day visit to North Korea, arrives in Wonsan

WONSAN, North Korea, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in North Korea on a three-day working visit. This time, the minister will visit the city of Wonsan.

North Korea became the second leg of the tour of the head of Russian diplomacy in Asia. Earlier, Lavrov visited Malaysia, where he took part in the Russia-ASEAN ministerial meetings, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Security Forum.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui will hold a second round of strategic consultations at the level of foreign ministers. The first such meeting took place in November 2024 during the official visit of the DPRK foreign minister to Moscow. The negotiations then lasted more than three hours.

The sides are sure to exchange views on the most pressing issues of foreign policy. Ministerial meetings are traditionally not complete without discussing the situation on the Korean peninsula, which remains tense due to the actions of the United States and its allies in the region. Lavrov and Choe Son-hui will also pay attention to the current situation in the special military operation zone, where the DPRK military participated in helping to liberate the Kursk Region.

Relations between Moscow and Pyongyang are developing dynamically, this is why the foreign ministers will have to consider many practical issues.

A symbolic place

Wonsan is notable as a venue for negotiations: a seaside resort has just opened here, where they expect to receive Russians in the future.

On June 24, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion ceremony of the Wonsan-Kalma Tourist Zone. Russian ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora attended the event. On July 1, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the resort had started accepting domestic tourists.

It was reported that hotels in the tourist area near Wonsan are designed for 20,000 people. An outdoor water park was built on the territory, and the beach is four kilometers long.

Earlier, the Primorye government said that Russians would be able to travel to the new resort in the DPRK through the region. Agreements on travel by tourist groups were reached during the trip of Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Primorsky Region, to Wonsan during negotiations with North Korean Prime Minister Kim Tok Hun.

The prospects for tourism development will definitely be one of the main topics at Lavrov's meeting with the Korean side. This is especially important given the growing transport connectivity between the two countries. Russia and the DPRK restored railway communication, and on June 25, a train with a carriage from Pyongyang arrived at Yaroslavsky Railway Station in Moscow. The route connecting the two capitals is the longest non-stop railway route in the world. The trains will travel twice a month. On April 30, construction of an automobile bridge across the border river Tumannaya began.

A reliable basis for a relationship

Exchanges between Russia and the DPRK have noticeably intensified since the second half of 2023, when Kim Jong Un visited Russia. On June 19, 2024, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed, which gave a significant impetus to bilateral contacts.

"In the short period since its signing, a series of high-level visits have been organized," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said. "New contacts are planned for this year, including in connection with the events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Korea from the Japanese colonial rule (August 15) and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (October 10)."

According to him, the strategic partnership agreement "meets the requirements of the times that have changed dramatically over the past decades and consolidates the ascent of traditionally friendly, good-neighborly Russian-Korean relations to a qualitatively new allied level." The deputy minister drew attention to the expanding humanitarian, scientific and technical ties, youth and interregional exchanges, and cooperation along party lines.

A view from Pyongyang

During a reception on the occasion of the anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, Choe Son Hui called the alliance with Russia invincible. She stressed that relations between Russia and the DPRK have entered a flourishing period, and expressed confidence that the allied nature of relations will remain unchanged in the future.

Matsegora said that Russia will not forget the exploits of the Korean People's Army soldiers committed during the liberation of the Kursk Region.