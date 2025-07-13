Hamas demands liquidation of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

DUBAI, July 13. /TASS/. Hamas demanded liquidation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) managed by Israel and the United States, the Palestinian movement said on its Telegram channel.

"Continuing systemic murders near aid distribution points of Zyonist-American forces <...> affirm their criminal role in the siege, hunger and murders of our people. This requires prompt action of the entire Arab world and the international community to eliminate this ruthless mechanism and call its creators for accountability," Hamas said.

The international humanitarian aid is not coming to the Gaza Strip since March 2, 2025. All the checkpoints remain closed by the decision of Israel and food is distributed via the GHF chain of stations.