Western military presence in Ukraine near Russian borders unacceptable — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Moscow views the deployment of foreign military contingents in Ukraine near Russia's borders as unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when responding to a TASS question.

"This issue remains extremely important for our country. Naturally, the deployment of foreign military contingents on Ukrainian territory near our borders is unacceptable to us," Peskov stated, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about a "coalition of the willing" being prepared to operate in Ukraine immediately after a ceasefire.

Macron said on July 10 at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the "coalition of the willing" will be ready to begin its mission immediately after Russia and Ukraine reach a ceasefire agreement.