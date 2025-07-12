Nearly 70 children die of hunger in Gaza since March

CAIRO, July 12. /TASS/. At least 67 children have died of hunger in the Gaza Strip since March when Israel suspended humanitarian aid to the enclave, Gaza’s authorities said.

"The number of children who died of malnutrition has risen to 67. Apart from that, more than 650,000 children under five are likely to face hunger in the coming weeks," they said.

According to the enclave’s health ministry, the overall death toll from hostilities in Gaza since October 2023 has climbed to 57,882, with 138,095 people being wounded. In the past day alone, fifty-nine people died and 208 more were injured after Israeli airstrikes.

On March 2, Israel suspended humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and closed all checkpoints. On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages.

On May 19, Israel said that it will allow "a basic amount of food" to be brought to the Gaza Strip to keep people from going hungry. According to Gaza’s authorities, around 500 trucks with humanitarian aid need to enter the enclave every day to satisfy the basic needs of its population.