Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with declining indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 3.31% to 2,642.02 points. The RTS Index dropped by 3.29% to 1,068.61 points. The yuan rate moved upward by 13 kopecks to 10.95 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index ended the week in the red, updating its minimums below 2,700 points since April. The geopolitical uncertainty is high - the US President announced an important statement on Russia, without giving details. This negative signal strengthened the ‘Friday effect’ - investors fixed profit or postponed purchases of stocks until the next week," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,650-2,775 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,650 - 2,750 points.