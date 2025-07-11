Putin approves principles of Russia's national language policy

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree approving the official framework for the country’s national language policy by decree.

The document aims to preserve, develop, and support the Russian language, the official languages of Russia’s regions, and other indigenous languages, while also promoting Russian globally.

"It also outlines the current situation, goals, basic principles, and tasks of Russia’s state language policy, as well as the tools and methods for its implementation," the decree specifies.