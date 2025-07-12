Russia to commemorate memory of North Korean soldiers fallen for Kursk Region — Lavrov

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea will soon honor the memory of Korean People’s Army fighters who died while helping to liberate the Kursk Region by building a monument, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan.

"We have such plans. This was our initiative, which our Korean friends supported," Lavrov said. "We will build a monument. We also intend to commemorate our combat brotherhood during World War II, the Great Patriotic War," he added.

"We expect these projects to take concrete shape and begin soon," the minister concluded.