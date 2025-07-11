German comedian to stand trial in Germany over Trump assassination post

BERLIN, July 12. /TASS/. German comedian Sebastian Hotz will stand trial in Germany over a post on X, in which he approved a 2024 assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.

According to the newspaper, the trial against Hotz is scheduled to begin on July 23 in the Tiergarten district court. Only one court session is to be held. The Berlin prosecutor's office accuses the comedian of encouraging and approving the crime. Hotz declined to comment on the trial, "especially before the final verdict," notes Suddeutsche Zeitung.

On July 14, 2024, the Bild newspaper reported that Hotz wrote on X in the wake of an attempt on Trump: "I think it's absolutely fantastic when fascists die." His post immediately aroused indignation of the social network users and the comedian deleted the recording.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed Trump's ear, but his life was not endangered.