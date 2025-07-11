Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup Dnepr in special military operation area

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the fulfillment of combat missions by the Battlegroup Dnepr in the special military operation area and listened to a report by its commander, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the fulfillment of combat missions by large military units and formations of the Battlegroup Dnepr in the zone of the special military operation. At the Battlegroup’s command post, the Russian defense chief listened to reports by Battlegroup Commander Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, commanders and officials of the headquarters on the fulfillment of objectives in the area of responsibility," the ministry said in a statement.

The defense minister was informed on the operational evaluation of new weapons developed by the Kalashnikov Group firearms manufacturer, the ministry reported.

"The defense minister held a meeting on supplying the Battlegroup’s units with advanced armament and military hardware. The Battlegroup’s commander reported to Andrey Belousov on the operational evaluation by the Battlegroup’s units of a batch of 5.45mm AK-12K assault rifles and RPL-20 light machine guns developed by the Group proceeding from recommendations by servicemen in the special military operation area. The improved combat properties of advanced small arms proved to be especially efficient in assault operations thanks to their ergonomics, increased precision, accuracy of fire and reliability," the ministry said.

The Russian defense chief set the task to boost new small arms supplies to paratroopers and assault units, it said.

"The Russian defense minister set the task to look into the possibility jointly with the Kalashnikov Group within the shortest time to boost the supplies of new small arms to both Airborne Force and assault units in all the Battlegroups," the ministry said.