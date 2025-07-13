WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that his political opponents fabricated the version on existence of additional documents in the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"For years, it’s Epstein [topic], over and over again," Trump said on the Truth Social. Discussions of this case serves as "publicity to files written" by ex-US President Barack Obama, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, ex-FBI chief James Comey, ex-CIA head John Brennan and members of the association of ex-US President Joe Biden, he noted. "They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the fake Hillary Clinton/[ex-MI-6 agent] Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands," the US leader said.

"Why didn’t these radical left lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was anything in there that could have hurt the MAGA [Make America Great Again] Movement, why didn’t they use it?" Trump said.

Epstein was detained by New York state law enforcement operatives on July 6, 2019. The district attorney said there was evidence that in 2002-2005, he organized visits of dozens of underage young women, with the youngest being 14, to his residence in Manhattan. The circle of his acquaintances included many current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs and showbiz stars. Criminal charges against the financier were dropped in the US after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.