Lavrov arrives in China to attend SCO foreign ministers’ meeting

BEIJING, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in China to take part in a meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO member states.

Russia’s top diplomat flew in from North Korea where he stayed on a three-day working visit in the coastal city of Wonsan. And before that, he took part in ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur on July 10-11.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced earlier that a meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO member states will be held in Tianjin on July 14-15. The foreign ministers’ meeting will mark a key stage in preparing for a SCO summit to be held in Tianjin on August 30 - September 1. According to the diplomat, Lavrov is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

The SCO foreign ministers plan to discuss the current situation and prospects of the development of SCO activity, Zakharova noted. They will focus on pressing international and regional issues, including around the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.