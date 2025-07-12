West believes Trump sees Zelensky as main obstacle on path to peace — FT

LONDON, July 12. /TASS/. Ukraine's Western allies believe that US President Donald Trump is predisposed to consider Russian President Vladimir Putin as his negotiating partner, and Vladimir Zelensky as the main obstacle to peace, the Financial Times reported citing sources.

"There’s a little bit of overexcitement based on a shift in tone," said one of the officials. "But we’re not seeing that translate into major actions."

The sources said that the American Patriot complexes are crucial for the protection of Ukraine, but they will not affect its ability to strike back and will not change the overall dynamics of the conflict as a whole.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the US arms supplies to Ukraine had resumed.

On July 2, the New York Times reported that Washington would suspend supplies to Kiev of missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems and a number of other weapons. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned John Ginkel, charge d'affaires of the United States in Kiev, while Zelensky noted that Europe was not able to replace American supplies.

On July 3, Trump said that Washington continues to provide military assistance to Kiev, adding that the United States itself needs weapons.

On July 7, Trump actually resumed arms and military equipment supplies to Ukraine. On June 10, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the supply of American weapons continues under a schedule agreed between the Washington administration and Congress.