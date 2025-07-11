Yunakovka in Sumy Region moves into gray zone, Ukraine abandons some positions — expert

LUGANSK, July 12 /TASS/. The settlement of Yunakovka, Sumy Region, has moved to the gray zone as the Russian troops have forced the Ukrainian units to abandon some positions with their strikes, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The settlement of Yunakovka, in fact, is already in the so-called gray zone. Russian troops forced the Ukrainian militants to leave some positions," he said.

Marochko said that several strategic heights in the southwest and southeast of Yunakovka are still under Ukrainian control, which makes it difficult for the Russian army to advance rapidly in this sector of the front.

"This is why it is extremely risky to completely occupy the entire settlement without destroying the Ukrainian militants at these heights. Our troops are currently working in this area to clean it up and destroy weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian militants at these heights. After the destruction, it is possible to leap southward from this area," the military expert said.

On July 5, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian troops controlled less than half of Yunakovka.