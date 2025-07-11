Russian forces advance faster on Krasny Liman by liberating Zelyonaya Dolina — expert

DONETSK, July 11. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will enable Russian forces to step up their offensive north of the city of Krasny Liman, Igor Kimakovsky, advisor to the DPR head, told TASS.

"With the liberation of Zelyonaya Dolina, our forces will step up their advance north of Krasny Liman," he said.

According to Kimakovsky, the liberation of the settlement creates the conditions for disrupting enemy logistics on this frontline sector.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Friday that the Russian army had liberated the settlement of Zelyonaya Dolina in the DPR.