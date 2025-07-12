US officials ‘shutting up’ those seeking truth on Epstein case — Tucker Carlson

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson believes that the US authorities do not want to publicize the whole truth about the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein and instead are "shutting up" those who want to know it.

"The thing I hated most [about the previous administration] was their total unwillingness to answer any question about why they were doing, what they were doing, because it was just too insulting. <...> I think that's really at the heart of why the Epstein thing is so distressing [for people in the US]. I mean, the guy was some weird sex freak who was abusing girls. We knew that. But the fact that the US government, the one that I voted for, refused to take my question seriously and instead said, ‘Case closed. Shut up, conspiracy theorist’ was too much for me," he said, speaking at the Turning Point USA conference in Florida, a conservative civic organization. Carlson also suggested that Epstein may have worked for Israel.

Epstein was detained by New York state law enforcement operatives on July 6, 2019. The district attorney said there was evidence that in 2002-2005, he organized visits of dozens of underage young women, with the youngest being 14, to his residence in Manhattan. The circle of his acquaintances included many current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs and showbiz stars. Criminal charges against the financier were dropped in the US after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.