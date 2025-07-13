Trump airs his grievances regarding FBI criticizing attorney general

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure with criticism of Attorney General Pam Bondi from senior officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Trump said in his post on the Truth Social that he does not like the backlash against US Attorney General Pam Bondi from the side, in particular, FBI chief Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino because of reluctance to publish more documents on the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein. " They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a fantastic job!" the US leader said.

"Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating voter fraud, political corruption, ActBlue [the political action committee and fundraising platform of the Democratic Party - TASS], the rigged and stolen election of 2020, and arresting thugs and criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, radical left inspired documents on Jeffrey Epstein," he added.

Epstein was detained by New York state law enforcement operatives on July 6, 2019. The district attorney said there was evidence that in 2002-2005, he organized visits of dozens of underage young women, with the youngest being 14, to his residence in Manhattan. The circle of his acquaintances included many current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs and showbiz stars. Criminal charges against the financier were dropped in the US after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.