Tariffs on imports from EU, Mexico to be set at 30% starting August 1 — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. Tariffs on imports from the European Union and Mexico will be set at 30% starting on August 1, US President Donald Trump announced.

"Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge the European Union a tariff of only 30% on EU products sent to the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs," as follows from Trump’s letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which was posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform.

A similar letter was addresses to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. According to the US leader, this country has failed to do enough to stop "the cartels who are trying to turn all of North America into a narco-trafficking playground."

According to Trump, there will be no tariffs if the EU and Mexico begin manufacturing their products within the United States. He also warned that should they raise their tariffs in response, the United States will add to the 30% in plans to charge "whatever number" they "choose to raise them by."

On April 2, Trump announced tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on the list. Universal tariffs of 10% took effect on April 5, and individual tariffs took effect on April 9. On the same day, the US leader announced that he would suspend additional reciprocal tariffs on a number of states and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was due to ongoing trade negotiations and that a general 10% tariff would be in effect during this period. On June 27, Trump clarified that the US would notify a number of countries, with which it would not sign separate agreements, about further conditions for bilateral trade within approximately a week and a half. These conditions include the tariff rates on goods they supply to the US market. The US administration began sending out these notifications several days ago.