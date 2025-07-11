Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated six communities in the Kharkov and the Dnepropetrovsk Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week of July 5-11, including the settlement of Zelyonaya Dolina in the DPR over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses in the Sumy Region in offensive operations and liberated the settlement of Bessalovka. Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People's Republic and Sobolevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Also, over the week of July 5-11, "Battlegroup Center units continued offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They liberated the settlement of Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Poddubnoye and Tolstoy in the Donetsk People’s Republic," it said.

Russian troops deliver six precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered six strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week of July 5-11, the Russian Armed Forces delivered six combined strikes by precision-guided weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles, and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and energy infrastructure facilities supporting their operation, military airfields, assembly and storage sites of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and crewless boats, arsenals, fuel and materiel depots, territorial recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,260 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 12 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, four assault regiments, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,260 personnel, a tank, 12 armored combat vehicles and 52 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 29 field artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, five electronic warfare stations and 14 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,550 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,550 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,550 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including five Western-made vehicles, 101 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery guns, among them two Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems and 25 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 29 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,080 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,080 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,080 personnel, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles and 23 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 23 field artillery guns, six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 17 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,040 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,040 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade, two air assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,040 personnel, 16 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 53 motor vehicles, 25 field artillery guns and two counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,400 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy tanks and 16 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,400 personnel, six tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 73 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 530 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position in some directions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 530 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 48 motor vehicles, 12 field artillery guns and 52 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 33 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,988 Ukrainian UAVs, 35 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,988 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 35 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down a Neptune long-range missile, 35 guided aerial bombs, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,988 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 68,966 unmanned aerial vehicles, 614 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,188 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,576 multiple rocket launchers, 27,251 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,990 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.