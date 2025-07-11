What is known about building collapse following Ukrainian strike in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, July 11. /TASS/. A five-story apartment building has collapsed in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region due to a Ukrainian airstrike, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

The Ukrainian armed forces are using drones to prevent response teams from reaching the building collapse site.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attack.

Ukrainian strike

- The Ukrainian armed forces carried out an attack on a residential building in Alyoshki.

- The strike caused the five-story building to collapse.

- There are civilians trapped under the rubble.

- There have been no reports about the number of those trapped under the rubble and their condition.

Ukrainian attack on rescuers

- Response teams have been dispatched to the site of the strike, Saldo said.

- The Ukrainian armed forces are impeding response activities, attacking rescuers with drones, said Vladimir Vasilenko, spokesman for the regional governor.