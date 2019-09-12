Russia asked Interpol if Smolenkov is in US, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

"Two years later the US media launch speculations he is in the US territory. Naturally, such things need verification in accordance with the corresponding procedures and rules," Zakharova said. "In this connection Interpol was asked questions concerning the disappearance of a foreign citizen and his rumored presence in the territory of the United States.

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia has addressed Interpol with a query if a former Kremlin staff employee, Oleg Smolenkov, was in the territory of the United States following media rumors he is a CIA agent, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the media on Thursday.

All to be done to protect interests of Russian specialist detained in Italy

Russia is considering the arrest of Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov, the JSC United Engine Corporation director of business development, carried out in Italy on the international warrant issued by the United States as a planned provocation, Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday.

"We believe that the US staged a planned provocation by issuing an international warrant to arrest Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov," she noted.

Zakharova pointed out that Korshunov is the 48th Russian citizen whose arrest in third countries was instigated by the US. "Washington has been evading normal and civilized dialogue with Russia through law enforcement agencies for years now, a true hunt for Russians was declared," she underlined.

According to the spokeswoman, the US actions are politically motivated to pressure Russia and its citizens, undermine business ties and touristic exchanges. "Nevertheless, we are hoping that the Italian court can objectively address the situation and deliver a relevant decision withstanding the political pressure," she added.

The court will meet for a hearing to consider the motion to release Korshunov from custody in Naples on September 19.

Alexander Korshunov, the JSC United Engine Corporation director of business development, was arrested on August 30 at Naples’ Airport on an international warrant issued by the United States. The American authorities accuse him of conspiring and attempting to steal commercial secrets from an American aviation company. Italian citizen Maurizio Paolo Bianchi has also charges pressed against him but there has been no reports about him yet. Korshunov is held in custody in a Naples’ prison, he is receiving all the necessary consular assistance.