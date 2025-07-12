MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian army have lost over 1,280 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours, according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Thus, Ukraine lost over 170 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, up to 225 troops in the area of the Battlegroup West, over 185 in the zone of the Battlegroup South, up to 450 in the area of the Battlegroup Center, over 190 in the Battlegroup East’s zone, and up to 60 servicemen in the area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Battlegroups North, West and South

Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr improved their positions along the front line and defeated manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, one airborne assault brigade, three assault regiments, and three territorial defense brigades in the areas of Ryzhevka, Radyanskoye, Alekseyevka, Kondratovka, Varachino, Yunakovka, and Sadki in the Sumy Region.

In the Kharkov direction, units of two territorial defense brigades were defeated in the areas of Volchansk and Melovoye.

The Ukrainian army lost two armored combat vehicles, five automobiles, a field artillery gun, a radio-electronic warfare station, and three materiel depots.

The Battlegroup West improved its tactical positions, defeating formations of two mechanized brigades, one assault brigade, and one territorial defense brigade in the areas of Shiykovka, Novovasilevka, Petro-Ivanovka, and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, as well as Torskoye in the DPR.

The enemy lost two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV, 10 automobiles, two artillery pieces, three radio-electronic warfare stations, an Israel-made RADA radar station, and five ammunition depots.

Meanwhile, units of the Battlegroup South advanced to more favorable lines and positions. They engaged and defeated personnel and equipment belonging to five mechanized brigades, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade, and one National Guard brigade in the areas of Shcherbinovka, Seversk, Chasov Yar, Serebryanka, Konstantinovka, Platonovka, Zakotnoye, Belaya Gora, Aleksandro-Shultino, and Kleban-Byk in the DPR.

Ukrainian forces lost an automobile and an ammunition depot in these engagements.

Battlegroups Center, East, and Dnepr

Units of the Battlegroup Center improved their positions along the front line and defeated formations of a heavy brigade, two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two airborne assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, as well as a marine brigade and a National Guard brigade in the areas of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Zverevo, Udachnoye, Muravka, Petrovskoye of the DPR, as well as Filiya and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. Ukrainian armed formations lost an armored combat vehicle, five automobiles, and a field artillery piece.

Units of the Battlegroup East continued to advance deeper into enemy defenses, striking personnel and equipment belonging to a mechanized brigade, a marine brigade, and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Novogeorgievka (Dnepropetrovsk Region), Karla Marksa (DPR), Temirovka, Poltavka, Gulyaypole, and Malinovka (Zaporozhye Region). Ukrainian forces lost an armored combat vehicle, 10 automobiles, an artillery piece, and two radio-electronic warfare stations.

Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr struck formations of a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade, and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Plavni and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye Region), and Sadovoye and Naddnepryanskoye (Kherson Region). Eight automobiles, nine radio-electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, and two materiel depots were destroyed.